CCA names community garden after dedicated volunteer

Connecting Communities in Action’s garden was named after Jim Vreeland (center) on Friday. Congratulating him are Assemblyman Joseph Giglio (left) and George Fillgrove of state Sen. George Borrello’s office.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — The small plot of land behind Connecting Communities in Action headquarters on Jefferson Street where delicious fruits and vegetables are harvested has been renamed the Jim Vreeland Community Garden.

About 20 family members, friends, fellow volunteers and local representatives gathered Friday in the Lighthouse Kitchen at CCA to honor Vreeland for his countless hours of dedicated work in the garden.

