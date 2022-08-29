CCA names community garden after dedicated volunteer

SALAMANCA — The small plot of land behind Connecting Communities in Action headquarters on Jefferson Street where delicious fruits and vegetables are harvested has been renamed the Jim Vreeland Community Garden.
About 20 family members, friends, fellow volunteers and local representatives gathered Friday in the Lighthouse Kitchen at CCA to honor Vreeland for his countless hours of dedicated work in the garden.
Andy Studley, COO of Services at CCA, said Vreeland’s commitment to serving and teaching skills and knowledge of growing delicious food has enhanced the organization’s ability to serve those most in need.
“Jim’s passion for the community garden has filtered throughout the team with some crew members even assisting on weekends by watering and weeding plants,” he said. “Jim is our expert on all things gardening, and for that, we are beyond thankful and appreciative.”
The day also recognized the successful partnership between the organization and the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services. Studley said due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, buying food has become difficult for many in the community, but the volunteers have allowed CCA to meet the community’s needs.
“The DSS work crew has partnered with CCA for many years, primarily assisting with our resilient healthy families nutrition services,” he said. “The work crew spends many days and many hours assisting with our food pantry, the soup kitchen and in the spring, summer and fall at the community garden.”
Corrie Phetteplace, co-director of Resilient & Healthy Families, said she has worked with Vreeland and the garden crew for over a year. Through a grant from FeedMore WNY, she said the garden has been revitalized with a new greenhouse, raised beds and outdoor dining space, and Vreeland was a constant presence during that time.
“Without him and his knowledge of farming and his green thumb, it would not be what it is today,” she added.
Phetteplace said customers who utilize the food pantry at CCA often comment on the fresh produce, asking about the garden and wondering how they can grow food like it at home. She said the garden has yielded over 360 pounds of produce to date, all of which has been used in the pantry, soup kitchen and beyond.
“The hard work and dedication demonstrated by Jim will be felt for years by the larger community,” she said. “I can’t think of anyone more deserving to have this community garden named after.”
Tony Turano, DDS Commissioner, said the garden project with CCA began in 2013. He said the partnership has been important to both provide healthy options for the community as well as teach people how to grow their own food.
“This is the guy who made it happen for so long and with so much passion,” Turano said of Vreeland. “I’m so proud to be up here to have this partnership and the opportunity to recognize Jim for all that we do together.”
Michelle Zellefrow, DDS chief examiner, said she and Vreeland have worked together for several years. She said his passion for the garden has shown through, adding that he lights up whenever they speak about it.
“I’m pleased to see you’re being recognized for that,” she added. “It’s awesome.”
Both state Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio issued official recognitions from Albany for Vreeland and his work in the garden. Giglio, who was in attendance, said projects like this are what he loves about representing this area of the state.
“When I meet people like you who, for nothing more than to help, are willing to give your time and talents and being able to feed people and the residual effects, I’m a firm believer that if you do one good thing, karma takes your right down the line,” the assemblyman said of Vreeland. “To me, that says it all about Cattaraugus County and the rest of the 148th Assembly District.”