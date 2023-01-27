Causer MUG

Rep. Martin Causer

BRADFORD, Pa. — The state House Republican leadership named its committee chairs on Thursday, with Rep. Martin Causer of McKean County set to lead the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee for the 2023-24 legislative session.

“I got on the committee as soon as I came into the House,” Causer, R-Turtlepoint, told The Bradford Era Thursday evening, “because of how vitally important it is to our district. It’s a great fit for our district because we have the resources here.”

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social