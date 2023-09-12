The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Taylor Chamberlain. Taylor is the daughter of Melissa and Rob Chamberlain and is a graduate of Portville Central School.
Taylor is described by her mother as an active person who always made time to support the youth of her community.
This fall Taylor will be attending SUNY Fredonia, majoring in early childhood education to pursue a career as an elementary school teacher.
To prepare, Taylor has been highly involved in community and school activities. She was a member of the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts for two years as well as volunteered with the Cub Scouts for five years. In those years she has assisted with various activities and community service projects.
In and out of school Taylor participated in several cheerleading activities. She was a football cheerleader for four years and one year as a member of the basketball cheerleading team. In addition, Taylor participated with the competition cheerleading team for three years, and attended States her junior year.
When it comes to cheering, it would seem Taylor’s choice to dedicate four years volunteering with the youth cheerleading program was a victory. Teaching and mentoring younger cheerleaders at camps, clinics and other sporting events was rewarding to her.
Along with earning the Youth Citizenship Award, Taylor has actively earned the
- Scholar Athlete Award
- Sportsmanship Award
- Athlete of the Month Award, two separate times
While working part-time at the YMCA at the after school program, Taylor interned as a teacher’s aide at Washington West, East View and Portville elementary schools. She continued to keep her education a priority — throughout high school she has been on high honor roll or honor roll. She initiated her eligibility into the International Thespian Honor Society her sophomore year. Taylor was also elected president her senior year by her peers.
Taylor’s school activities included
- Chorus for six years
- Drama Club for six years, in this time she participated in ten musicals and plays
- Drama Club presidency in her senior year
Graduating with three college courses and 15 credits, over 480 hours of working with children and earning her Childhood Development Associate (CDA), Taylor is already on her way to achieving her future plans of becoming an elementary teacher.
Congratulations Taylor!
Nominations for the 2024 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, please visit our website at www.cattco.org or contact Christina O’Brien, Youth Bureau program coordinator at (716) 938-2617.