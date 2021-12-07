The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Sophia Kehl. Sophia is the daughter of Theresa and Mark Kehl and is a senior at Pioneer Central School.
Sophia has volunteered for several agencies throughout her school and community. She has been an assistant dance teacher for two years and has tutored younger students for two years.
Not only has Sophia attended church, but has helped at the church’s food pantry for two years.
She has consistently gone out of her way to make new students at her school feel welcome and has been the first person to volunteer anytime help is needed. Sophia has been a High School Peer Helper for four years, a member of a dance team for nine years and a cast member in various musicals for four years.
Sophia has held several leadership positions while earning a high grade point average. She has been a member of the Student Government for more than seven years and has held the positions of vice president and secretary.
Sophia has been a member of the National Honor Society for three years, has been ranked in the top 20 of her class throughout high school and has earned Student of the Month several times over the past four years.
Sophia’s future plans are to attend college to pursue a career in fashion advertising/marketing or politics. Her school counselor has described her as an outstanding student who is always willing to help those around her.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open until March 15. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator at (716) 938-2617.