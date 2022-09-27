The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Natalee Reed. Natalee is the daughter of Kelly and Scott Reed and is a senior at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School.

Natalee has taken an active role in the community. She has volunteered over 100 hours with the Cattaraugus County Youth Court. Through this program, Natalee has helped give first time, non-violent offenders a second chance before entering the juvenile justice system. She has held positions such as judge, prosecutor, defense attorney, jury foreman, clerk/bailiff and juror. Natalee has helped train younger team members and has always been willing to help out with whatever task is needed.

