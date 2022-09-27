The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Natalee Reed. Natalee is the daughter of Kelly and Scott Reed and is a senior at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School.
Natalee has taken an active role in the community. She has volunteered over 100 hours with the Cattaraugus County Youth Court. Through this program, Natalee has helped give first time, non-violent offenders a second chance before entering the juvenile justice system. She has held positions such as judge, prosecutor, defense attorney, jury foreman, clerk/bailiff and juror. Natalee has helped train younger team members and has always been willing to help out with whatever task is needed.
She has also been a member of the Girl Scouts for five years and has completed several service projects through the scouts.
Natalee has been involved in several school activities while maintaining academic excellence. She has been a member of the Art Club for three years, earning a first place ribbon for one of her drawings, and has been a member of the Theater Club for three years. She has held the position of club advisor for both clubs and has been a member of the Yearbook Club for one year. Additionally, Natalee has been a member of the National Honor Society for one year, has received High Honor Roll throughout the past four years and was ranked fifth in her class last year.
Natalee’s hobbies include reading, drawing and painting.
Her future plans are to attend college with a double major in art history and fine art with the goal of working in a museum. Natalee is described as a compassionate and humorous individual who works hard in every aspect of her life.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.