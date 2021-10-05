The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Kara Navarre.
Kara is the daughter of Teresa and Scott Navarre and is a senior at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School.
Kara has done much for the community and her school through volunteer service. She has helped wrap presents for three years through the Santa Sheriff Program, helping families in need for the holiday season. Kara has volunteered with both the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Little Valley, reorganizing the filing systems and helping with paperwork.
She has been a member of the Theatre Club for five years, chorus for seven years and the Environmental Conservation Organization of Students for five years. Kara has contributed to creating a positive school environment through her membership with the Natural Helpers for four years. Natural Helpers is an organization that trains students to recognize issues their peers may be struggling with and to assist them in getting help.
Academically, Kara has worked hard as well. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and has been on the High Honor Roll throughout high school. Kara has earned St. Bonaventure University’s Bonnie Scholar Award and has completed several college courses through Jamestown Community College. She enjoys photography, music and is an avid hockey fan.
Kara’s future plans are to attend college to pursue a career in sports management. She is described by her mother as a “kind and compassionate person who leads by example and does whatever it takes to reach her goals.”
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator, at (716) 938-2617.