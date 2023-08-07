The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Benjamin Fisher. Ben is the son of Kristine and Adam Fisher and is a graduate of West Valley Central School.
Ben was involved in both community and school programs. He was a member of the Boy Scouts for 12 years and completed numerous hours of volunteer service. Through the Scouts, he has held positions of assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader and senior patrol leader.
Ben was a member of the Student Council for four years as the treasurer and was a Class Officer for four years as the treasurer. He participated in the Academic Challenge for three years and was the president of the National Honor Society for three years.
Benjamin played sports and maintained good grades throughout his high school years. He was a member of the bowling team for two years and the track and field team for one year.
Ben sustained high honor roll for four years and earned Saint Bonaventure University’s Bonnie Scholarship Award. He also participated in Fredonia’s Leadership Program, received Jamestown Business College’s Scholar of Excellence Award and earned SUNY Fredonia’s Keeper of the Dream Scholarship.
Ben is described by his school counselor as an excellent student who is polite and motivated. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to music, playing the guitar and bass guitar, skateboarding, snowboarding, playing video games and reading. In the fall, Ben will be attending SUNY New Paltz majoring in computer science.
Nominations for the 2024 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, please visit our website at www.cattco.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau program coordinator, at (716) 938-2617.