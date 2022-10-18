The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Andrew Herrick. Andy is the son of Shelley and Gregory Herrick and is a senior at Salamanca High School.
Andrew has done much for his community through various volunteer programs. He has participated in and helped with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation fundraiser for 17 years and was a Cystic Fibrosis Teen Advocacy Representative for one year.
Andy has raised funds for the Empire Animal Rescue Society for three years and has participated in the Unified Basketball program for three years, helping to promote social inclusion of students with disabilities through sports. Additionally, he has volunteered with the Salamanca Youth Sports Camp for two years.
Andrew has also shown his leadership through his academics and activity involvement. He has been a member of the Varsity Club for one year and has been selected for and participated in All County Band for three years, playing the trumpet.
Andy has been a member of the Junior National Honor Society, the Business Honor Society and the National Honor Society for two years. He has been on the High Honor Roll throughout high school and holds a position in the top ten of his graduating class. Andy has earned the Nelson Beard Award for creativity and problem solving, the Triple C Award for Courage, Commitment and Character and the Gram Spako Award for politeness.
He has played soccer, basketball and baseball all for 12 years and has earned a number of awards in each sport. In soccer, Andy held the position of team captain for two years and earned the CCAA Honorable Mention Award for both soccer and baseball. In basketball, he has earned the Bryon Norton Basketball Award, Randy Stebbins Olean Times Herald Basketball Award, NYS Sports Writer’s Association Honorable Mention, All-State Basketball player, CCAA West-1 First Team All-Star, Section 6 Class C All-Tournament Team, NYS Public High School Athletic Association Class C Sportsmanship Award and the BIG 30 Third Team.
Andrew is described by his mother as an exemplary student, athlete and young man. His future plans are to attend college, play basketball and become a graphic designer for a sports team.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.