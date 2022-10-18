Andrew Herrick

The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Andrew Herrick. Andy is the son of Shelley and Gregory Herrick and is a senior at Salamanca High School.

Andrew has done much for his community through various volunteer programs. He has participated in and helped with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation fundraiser for 17 years and was a Cystic Fibrosis Teen Advocacy Representative for one year.

