The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Andrew Brodie. Andrew is the son of Diana Brodie-Anderson, Michael Anderson and the late Robert Brodie and is a senior at Salamanca High School.

Andrew has participated in several community and school programs. He has been a member of the Little Valley Holiday Cheer group for five years, which is a program that raises funds for children in need around the holidays. Andrew has participated in several fundraising events such as volunteering at Election Day chicken and biscuit dinners and has helped purchase, sort and deliver Christmas gifts for local families.

