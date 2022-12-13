The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Andrew Brodie. Andrew is the son of Diana Brodie-Anderson, Michael Anderson and the late Robert Brodie and is a senior at Salamanca High School.
Andrew has participated in several community and school programs. He has been a member of the Little Valley Holiday Cheer group for five years, which is a program that raises funds for children in need around the holidays. Andrew has participated in several fundraising events such as volunteering at Election Day chicken and biscuit dinners and has helped purchase, sort and deliver Christmas gifts for local families.
He has been a member of the Civic Engagement Program for one year, lobbying in Washington D.C. for Federal Impact Aid for his school district, and has been a Warrior Ambassador for one year. The Warrior Ambassador Program identifies students who are leaders among their peers to serve as mentors to new students entering the school district.
Andrew has participated in other school activities while maintaining academic excellence. Those activities include Drama Club for five years, Select Chorus for three years and Dungeons and Dragons Club for two years. He has been a member of the Yearbook Club and has been the Yearbook Theme Editor for one year.
Additionally, Andrew has been a member of Salamanca’s Student Activists group for two years and has earned high honor roll throughout his high school years. He has been a member of the Junior National Honor Society for two years and the National Honor Society for two years. He is currently ranked in the top ten of his class and has held that position for four years. Andrew has also been a member of the National Society of High School Scholars, earned the Bonnie Scholarship Award from St. Bonaventure University and received the Jamestown Business College Scholar of Excellence Award.
When Andrew is not volunteering his time to the community and school, he enjoys caring for animals, drawing, helping others in any capacity and playing video games. His future plans are to attend college to pursue a career as a veterinarian. Andrew is described by his guidance counselor as a compassionate person who is well-rounded and as someone who has continually gone out of his way to help others.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.