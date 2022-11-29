Amanda Adams

Amanda Adams

The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Amanda Adams. She is the daughter of Melissa and John Adams and is a senior at Randolph Central School.

Amanda has been highly active in the community. She has volunteered with Cards against Cancer for six years helping to raise awareness and funds for families battling pediatric cancer. This program allows individuals to purchase cards to send to patients with part of the proceeds being sent to those same families. Additionally, Amanda has volunteered at spaghetti dinners benefitting local families.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social