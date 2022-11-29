The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Amanda Adams. She is the daughter of Melissa and John Adams and is a senior at Randolph Central School.
Amanda has been highly active in the community. She has volunteered with Cards against Cancer for six years helping to raise awareness and funds for families battling pediatric cancer. This program allows individuals to purchase cards to send to patients with part of the proceeds being sent to those same families. Additionally, Amanda has volunteered at spaghetti dinners benefitting local families.
Amanda has helped at the elementary school field day for one year and has volunteered at the Randolph Legion’s Easter Egg Hunt for one year. She has been a member of the Girl Scouts of America for four years, a member of her church’s youth group for two years and has volunteered at the Arts and Crafts Show for five years.
Amanda has participated in several school activities and sports. She has been a member of the Hilltop Yearbook Club for six years and the school’s band for nine years, holding the position of treasurer for one year. Amanda has been a member of the Student Council for six years and the National Honor Society for two years, holding the office of president for both programs.
She has played for the Randolph Volleyball Club for one year, Bemus Area Volleyball Club for two years and the Randolph’s varsity volleyball team for three years, one year as captain.
Academically, Amanda has worked hard. She has earned the Scholar Athlete Award three times, and has taken numerous college courses. She is currently enrolled in five college classes and is scheduled to take another class next semester. Amanda has also been on the honor roll every quarter of high school, has earned the Gail N. Chapman Award and the Steuben Cooperative Scholarship.
Her future plans are to attend college to pursue a doctorate and career in physical therapy. Amanda is described by her guidance counselor as a truly amazing person who has excelled in the classroom and athletic field and is always willing to help others.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.