The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Alysa Williams. Alysa is the daughter of Vicky and Jeffrey Williams and is a senior at Ellicottville Central School.
Alysa has done much for the community through several programs. She has been a member of the 4-H for 10 years and has earned a number of volunteer hours, certifications and awards. Some of those 4-H accolades include the NYS Certified Beef Quality Assurance for three years, the Master Beef Showman Award, the Grand Champion Beef Award, the Reserve Champion Goat Award and the Senior Herdsman Award.
Alysa has also volunteered at the goat show, has taught a beef showmanship clinic for three years and has fundraised at spaghetti dinners.
Through her school district, Alysa has volunteered with Project Christmas for four years, has gone Christmas caroling, has helped at the Dime Carnival for four years and has volunteered at the Family Fun Night for four years. She has participated in the Ellicottville Town Cleanup for two years and has been a volunteer at Holiday Valley for four years.
Not only has Alysa been involved in several community and school activities, but has maintained good grades, held a job and has helped on her family’s farm.
She has been a member of the jazz band for three years and has been a junior superintendent reporter for two years. Alysa has been the class secretary for two years and a member of the National Honor Society for two years.
She has played varsity soccer for five years and varsity track for four years, earning a spot as captain for both teams.
Alysa has earned several academic awards including, the Scholar Athlete Award for five years, the Wells College Leadership Award, the Clarkson University Leadership Award and is currently ranked in the top five of her class.
Alysa’s future plans are to attend college majoring in agricultural business. She is described by her guidance counselor as a well-rounded student who has demonstrated outstanding character and leadership throughout her high school years.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.