The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Alysa Williams. Alysa is the daughter of Vicky and Jeffrey Williams and is a senior at Ellicottville Central School.

Alysa has done much for the community through several programs. She has been a member of the 4-H for 10 years and has earned a number of volunteer hours, certifications and awards. Some of those 4-H accolades include the NYS Certified Beef Quality Assurance for three years, the Master Beef Showman Award, the Grand Champion Beef Award, the Reserve Champion Goat Award and the Senior Herdsman Award.

