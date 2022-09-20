The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Aiden Mikolajczyk. Aiden is the son of Jamie and Luke Mikolajczyk and is a senior at Portville Central School.
Aiden has done much for his school and community through several programs. He has cleaned over four hundred veteran foot stones and has volunteered the last six years at Eldred’s WWII museum giving tours, speaking to veterans and building Power Point presentations.
Aiden has been a speaker at the Portville Memorial Day celebration and has been a camp counselor at Merz, which is a Boy Scouts Camp in Mayville. He has been a member of the Boy Scouts of America for a number of years earning the title of Eagle Scout and has been a patrol leader. Aiden has been a leader at the Legion’s flag retirement and has been a collection attendant and usher at St. Mary’s Basilica.
He has been a member and Senator of Boys State, where he represented New York State in Washington, D.C., over the summer and has participated in track and field for three years.
Aiden’s hobbies include reading, learning about history, speaking with and hearing veteran’s stories and volunteering at the local museum. His future goal is to be appointed to West Point where he will be able to become a leader of his peers and make a positive impact on others’ lives.
Aiden is described by his father as an outstanding, respectful individual who has very strong morals, a great character, and as a person who carries himself with pride and dignity.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.