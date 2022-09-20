Aiden Mikolajczyk

The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Aiden Mikolajczyk. Aiden is the son of Jamie and Luke Mikolajczyk and is a senior at Portville Central School.

Aiden has done much for his school and community through several programs. He has cleaned over four hundred veteran foot stones and has volunteered the last six years at Eldred’s WWII museum giving tours, speaking to veterans and building Power Point presentations.

