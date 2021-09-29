WVDP partners with sheriff’s office for security training

WEST VALLEY — The West Valley Demonstration Project (WVDP) recently conducted a graduation ceremony for three security police officers who completed a seven-week security training course through a first-time partnership with the local sheriff’s office.
The officers, Travis Radomski, Gregory Jacobs and Tage Soderlund, would normally take the course at DOE’s National Training Center (NTC) in Albuquerque, N.M. However, there was no space available for them at the center’s basic security police officer training course this year due to a large number of new recruits from across the DOE complex requiring training.
As a result, the WVDP management team — which consists of representatives from EM, its cleanup contractor CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley (CHBWV) and security subcontractor Paragon Energy — developed a plan for the officers to be trained by instructors from Paragon and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office using facilities of the sheriff’s office. The training plan was approved by the NTC.
“We understand the importance and benefit of having trained emergency responders working at West Valley,” said Bryan Bower, EM WVDP director. “As trained and qualified officers, they now have increased responsibilities to protect the health and safety of our workers and the public. We appreciate their continued commitment and dedication to integrity, vigilance and helpfulness.”
The three officers who completed the course had previously worked as unarmed security officers at WVDP. The course included firearm qualifications, defensive tactics, use of force, first aid and combat casualty care, improvised explosive device and bomb training, vehicle stops, DOE tactical doctrine, physical fitness and other required courses of study.
“Partnering with the WVDP on their security police officer training was an easy decision to make,” said Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb. “We have partnered with them before and welcome future opportunities to work together to protect the site, workers and the public.”
The sheriff’s office training coordinator, bomb squad technician and special response team helped conduct the training.
“We recognize and celebrate this continued partnership and its successes,” said Anthony Lechanski, acting security manager at WVDP. “Over the past couple weeks, our leaders trained, developed and mentored these employees and showed that this team has what it takes at all levels. It is because of the dedicated efforts of this small group of individuals that I humbly say, ‘Thank you,’ and look forward to what will be accomplished in the future.”
Dave Schuman, CHBWV safeguards and security manager, said it was important for the WVDP management team to recognize the graduates for completing the training, and to show their families gratitude for their efforts.
“This training pushed these recruits both mentally and physically, and we applaud them for their commitment and perseverance,” Schuman said.