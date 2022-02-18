SALAMANCA — A referendum for residents of the Salamanca City Central School District to approve the proposed Phase 4 of the ongoing capital project could be on the May 17 ballot.
During a recent Board of Education meeting, representatives from Stieglitz Snyder Architecture and Turner Construction gave an update on the current phases of the capital project and what’s expected in the coming months.
The proposed Phase 4 project would include the Iroquois Drive campus track and field improvements, softball field reconstruction and athletic support building construction or renovations.
Science room renovations and other future projects such as further Prospect Elementary School renovation are on hold until another vote.
For there to be a May 17 vote referendum, the district would need to work with attorneys to have everything in place legally. There would need to be a special board meeting by March 29 to approve a bond resolution to be ready for the May 17 vote.
May 17 will also be the annual budget vote and school board elections.
Jeffrey Kloetzer, of Stieglitz Snyder, said the architect and engineering have been approved for Phases 3.3 and 3.4 and a state Education Department project manager is finalizing the review. He said the drawings are ready to go out to bid for the high school renovations and administration addition are in production mode.
Kloetzer said their current focus is on the Prospect Elementary addition, renovations and roof replacement in 3.3 and the high school renovations and administration addition in 3.4
Additional design team activities and future projects beyond Phase 4 include new transportation facility, district branding, a Veterans Memorial Park playground and early childhood programming and addition planning.
Kloetzer said work at Prospect includes an addition, bathroom upgrades, classroom conversions and corridor finish improvements. Work at the main campus includes a new addition for administrative offices, renovation of the old admin spaces for Native American services, exterior renovations and a freight elevator replacement.
Julian Schnopp, of Turner Construction, reviewed the bid schedule, noting they were waiting on the Education Department for the final OK. Phase 3.3 was expected to go out to bid Feb. 14 with a pre-bid walkthrough scheduled for Feb. 23 The bids are expected to be opened March 16 with contracts awarded March 29. The groundbreaking for 3.3 is scheduled for May 2.
For Phase 3.4, Schnopp said the design period will continue through the spring with submission to the state for review in early summer. If approval is given no later than the end of summer, they hope to go to bid in the early fall with a goal to begin construction in November.