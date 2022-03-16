LITTLE VALLEY — Local village residents went to the polls Tuesday to pick their leaders.
In Delevan, three village trustee seats were up for election.
Patricia M. Sherwood, on the Citizens line, with 15 votes, and Darwin G. Dominessy, also on the Citizens line, with 12 votes, were elected two four-year terms as village trustees in unofficial results released Tuesday. Two write-ins were also cast.
Brandon K. Stearns, on the Citizens line, with 17 votes, was elected to a two-year term as a village trustee.
In other races across the county:
Cattaraugus — Chris J. Perkins (R), with four votes, and Jason A. Crawford (D), with three votes, received two-year terms as village trustees.
Franklinville — Ashley S. Schumaker (R), with 23 votes, and Stephen T. Pockey (R), with 22 votes, were elected to four-year terms as village trustees.
Gowanda — Wanda J. Koch (Forward) and Peter A. Sisti (Forward) both received 28 votes to receive two-year terms as village trustees. Two write-ins were also cast.
South Dayton — Robert W. Killock (R), with 24 votes, and Lynn J. Rupp (R), with 20 votes, were elected to two-year terms as village trustees.
All election results are tentative pending recanvassing, Cattaraugus County Board of Elections officials said.