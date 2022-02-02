OLEAN — Chamberlain Home Realty and On Point Property Management are now operating under new ownership after a deal between two Cattaraugus County businesses.
On Tuesday, Joe and Sherry Chamberlain officially handed over the reins of their real estate and property management operations to Todd and Ciji VanDyke, owners of VanDyke Agency LLC of Great Valley.
The VanDykes bought the two businesses and their headquarters at 220 W. State St. for an undisclosed amount, but both couples agreed it was beneficial for all, the timing was right and the people involved were the right ones for the transition.
“When something like this comes up, you just know it’s right,” Sherry Chamberlain, 60, told the Times Herald. “I know we’ve been extremely blessed with this business.”
“I use the term they are ‘passing down the real estate torch,’” said Ciji VanDyke, 36. “I think what Joe and Sherry saw in Todd and I what they had started, which was this husband and wife team who built this thing from the ground up.”
“We didn’t push it, and I didn’t call (Ciji) once to try to sell. She approached me,” Joe Chamberlain, 58, recalled. “That’s why we believe the business going forward will be blessed.”
“A lot of it just going to be the way it was, just carried on. We’re going to want to grow the agents and grow the property management,” said Todd VanDyke, 50. “For the real estate and the rentals, it should be a pretty smooth transition. Clients shouldn’t see any hiccups.”
Since 2006, the Chamberlains have overseen thousands of property sales in the greater Olean area. After managing dozens of properties over the years, they purchased JMF Property Management in 2016, and now On Point manages nearly 200 units in the area.
The VanDyke Agency originally opened in Salamanca in 2015 before moving to its current office in 2017. In addition to real estate sales throughout central Cattaraugus County, the VanDykes also manage about 85 properties.
The thought of selling Chamberlain Home Realty first came up about a year ago. Although they had considered selling in a few years, Sherry, said a new grandchild and the desire to spend more time with family helped them decide a little sooner.
Joe said they never officially put the businesses up for sale, but other licensed realtors in the area were aware it was a possibility. Sherry said they even met with a couple of other interested parties before the VanDykes.
“One was interested only in the property management, the other was only interested in (the realty),” Joe said. “And then Ciji called one day, and they kept coming back and the timing was getting better.”
After starting in the realty business at a franchise office, the VanDykes formed their own agency as a way to have a more “mom and pop” feel that an independent operation allows, as well as allow the agents to be more unique and play to their strengths, something else that attracted them to the Chamberlains’ office.
The transition process officially began in December just before the holidays. Ciji said there is an element of trust when handing over a business you built to other people and hope that they see it through and serve the same clientele.
As pending sales finish under the Chamberlain name, new properties will be VanDyke listings. On Point will continue to be the business for property management, but the storefront on West State Street will soon bear VanDyke Agency above the door.
“It needed a lot of work, so we just put up paneling and winged it,” Sherry said of when they bought the building. “We just did it all and made it more attractive.”
The VanDykes were originally planning to expand their office to the Olean area in early 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic put their plans on hold. Ciji said it was tough to commit in 2021 with the kids at home doing remote learning, so the opportunity to acquire Chamberlain was a nice way to expand without starting from scratch.
“With what Joe and Sherry have here, they’ve built a network between lenders, attorneys, insurance agencies, contractors, you name it,” she said. “And we have our same relationships with those people in the Great Valley and Salamanca way.”
Part of the experience the VanDykes bring to the business is newer technology to help with managing operations more efficiently, Joe said. Ciji said they have enhanced photography and virtual tours for the properties, especially since the pandemic started, which helps the buyer or tenant a lot more information about the home or apartment.
As a staple business in the community for so long, Todd said they hope to continue giving back to the community. He said they can carry on the association of the name and the goodwill the Chamberlains of grown over the past two decades.
Although they’re staying on as real estate brokers for the near future, the Chamberlains said they’ll be looking forward to their new more free time as well as moving to a warmer climate.
“I just want to clock in and clock out. It’s time to sit back and relax,” Sherry said. “It’s a good opportunity, so I’d rather pass it on and be able to sell the building down.”
“If we were going to retire in two years, we just didn’t know if there would be any opportunities at that time,” Joe added. “We’ll get done what we need to get done and see where it leads us.”
Chamberlain employee Carla Smith is staying on with the transition as the VanDykes bring realtors Karen Callahan, Linda Welch, Ron Welch, Dario Peynado, Thomas Pietras and Wendy O’Neil with them.
For more information, call the Olean office at 373-7325 or the Great Valley office at 265-2062.