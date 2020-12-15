BUFFALO — VA Western New York Healthcare System (VAWNYHS) announced it has been selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
VA WNYHS was selected for its ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.
In accordance with Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, VA Western New York Healthcare System will begin vaccinating VA health care personnel and veterans in VA’s long-term health care facilities now that the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine implementation will include an initial limited-supply phase, followed by a general implementation phase, when large supplies of the vaccine will be available to veterans who want to receive one. Our goal is to offer it to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.
As more vaccine becomes available, we will announce it to schedule appointments with eligible veterans.
“We are very excited to provide a vaccine that has the potential to help get COVID-19 under control when used alongside public health measures such as masking, physical distancing and frequent handwashing,” said Michael Swartz, executive director.
Veterans seeking additional information should visit the VA coronavirus FAQs webpage. VA will provide more information to enrolled veterans when the phased mass vaccination will be scheduled.