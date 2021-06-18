Triple D Rodeo Ranch featuring ‘Bulls & Barrels’ in Cattaraugus

CATTARAUGUS — For a taste of the Old West and a family night out, come to the area’s newest rodeo venue, Triple D Rodeo Ranch, where the bulls are tough and the riders are tougher. The excitement begins tonight at 6 p.m.
Located at 5902 Allegany Road, the rodeo gives spectators the opportunity to watch cowboys battle challenging bulls and see skilled cowgirls and their horses showcasing some of the best barrel racing around.
The “Bulls & Barrels” event takes place on the third Friday of each month from May through October. At 6 p.m., young buckaroos can compete in Jr. Bull Riding, Mutton Busting where they ride a sheep and a toy stick horse race.
At 7 p.m., the main rodeo event will start with exciting bull riding, barrel racing, trick riding and a clown. After the rodeo, the band Hazzard County will entertain the crowd playing modern country hits.
The new rodeo is owned and operated by partners Craig Dechow of Cattaraugus — who owns the property — Josh Delahoy of Conewango and Dechow’s brother-in-law, Darrell Baker, also of Cattaraugus. Dechow said Triple D in the rodeo’s name came from the three owners’ names.
The rodeo is a dream come true for Dechow, his five children, his partners and their families who are all involved in the business.
Rodeo is in the family’s blood. Dechow said he started riding bulls at 9 and was riding professionally by age 13. For four years, he rode all over the country as far as California and locally at the Gerry Rodeo.
“I got my kids into it, then Josh’s kids got into it. When they were younger, we took them all over from here down to Texas,” he said. “We actually started over by that little gray barn in a small pen where we used to buck out some bulls. Now, we get the bulls out and practice every Wednesday night.”
The three partners opened their first rodeo show May 21 and it was a great success but, before that could happen, a lot of planning and work had to be done.
Dechow said it took about a year-and-a-half to get the rodeo going. They spent all last summer and this spring developing the place.
“Once we started building this, people came out of the woodwork willing to help out. They were friends, family and neighbors from Cattaraugus, Randolph and Little Valley,” he said.
According to Dechow, 177 tons of sand were brought in to build the arena. The hillside next to the arena has been excavated to create tiers where people can sit their lawn chairs for a good view. They have purchased bleachers, but they are not set up yet.
Dechow said they have 10 bulls for practice that are also used by the junior bull-riding competitors. Different stock contractors bring in more bulls for the actual rodeo, and some private owners bring their own bulls. He said they had 36 bulls at the last rodeo in May.
“As for the horse event, all we do is barrel racing. The girls bring their own barrel horses,” he said. “We don’t do roping events or bucking horses yet, but maybe in the future.”
WorldAtlas.com says bull-riding is among the world’s top 10 most dangerous sports. Dechow’s son, Robert, agrees. He is due to have surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder that he recently sustained when he was bucked off a bull.
The thought that the strap around the bull’s middle hurts or irritates him in some way making him want to buck is a misnomer.
“The bulls are bred to buck, but it’s all about a strap that goes around their flanks, just in front of the hind legs, that encourages bucking,” he said. “When we put a loose rope on that area, it actually tickles them and they want it off. It’s the same thing with bucking horses.”
Another misnomer is that the color red makes bulls mad. Dechow said bulls don’t see red because they are partially colorblind. He said it’s the cape or flag that’s being waved in front of their face that makes them mad.
Future events in the planning include a game show and a “Team Penning” competition. Dechow said they are also looking for a place where they can have some indoor events in the winter.
Dechow said they have many people to thank for helping them make this dream happen. Without all the volunteers and contractors that worked so hard, they never would have been able to accomplish all they did. He also thanks the sponsors who have supported them. He said they are always looking for more.
The rodeo takes place rain or shine. Admission to the rodeo is $10 per adult, $5 for children 12 and under, children three and under are free. Coolers with food and/or alcohol are not permitted. Food concessions and a beer tent are available onsite. Bring lawn chairs.
Anyone interested in participating in the bull riding or barrel racing events should call the rodeo hotline at (716) 397-6066 or email tripledrodeoranch@yahoo.com. For updated information, call Dechow at (716) 498-6314.