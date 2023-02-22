OLEAN — A group of area performers will revisit one of their favorite places next weekend in a theater fundraiser for the Olean Community Theatre’s building fund.
“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” will take place Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, at the Olean Community Theatre at 127 S. Barry St.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and “redneck” attire is strongly encouraged. Finger foods will be provided starting at 6 p.m.; mingle with the cast at 7 p.m.; and the performance will start at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per person and can be bought at Tri-County Arts Council at 110 W. State St. or at the door or from any cast member.
Proceeds from the performances will go to the Olean Community Theatre’s building fund and the show is not a part of the current OCT season.
“The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” directed by Jake Riggs and produced by Paula Bernstein, with tech director Kelly Vaccaro and music director Kim Voegelin, takes place in Armadillo Acres Trailer Park in the less-than-scenic town of Starke, Fla.
It stars a Greek chorus of three of the park’s residents — Betty (played by Joy Wilber), Linoleum (Angela Emley) and Pickles (Bridgette Oschman). When Pippi (Katie Schlosser), a young woman on the run from her latest romantic mistake, ends up in the middle of Armadillo Acres, she figures it’s a place “where the folks got so many problems of their own, they won’t much notice mine.”
Pippi quickly encounters an agoraphobic housewife named Jeannie (Marcia Wymer) and her husband, Norbert (Shane Oschman), all while trying to forget about her troubled ex, Duke (Joe Fitz).
The show, with music and lyrics by David Nehls and book by Betsy Kelso, is a salty send-up of all things tacky in late-20th century pop culture, from confrontational, confessional reality shows to commercials for everything from toilet bowl cleansers to TiVo.
“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” is definitely not for the younger crowd — age 16-plus is highly suggested. Be on the lookout for other performances of this show soon in Gowanda.
For more information, please visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5722252 for tickets or the OCT or/and TCAC social media pages.