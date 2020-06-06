PORTVILLE — Both the Portville town and village halls, as well as Portville Town Court, will be staffed and open for business on Monday, although it won’t be “business as usual.”
“No Mask, No Service,” said Tim Emley, town supervisor. “Both town clerk and court clerk interaction requires a mask to be worn. A lane has been established to help direct customers and at the same time keep our employees and customers safe.”
Parking is no longer allowed in front of town hall, which is clearly marked with orange pylons and no-parking signs. A bright yellow chain and entrance and exit signs direct foot traffic to the town clerk window. An “X” in the lane keeps social distance.
Through an exterior window next to the entrance door, the clerk’s office can assist with dog, fishing and hunting licenses, although the state Department of Environmental Conservation has sent notification of mandatory changes.
“The town will be temporarily unable to sell licenses until we receive their new printer and obtain the necessary training for the new system,” Emley said. “The DEC is currently working on getting the necessary equipment and information to each sales location, which is based on volume of sales. The town is relatively low on volume. We are still waiting on details and equipment before we can resume sales.”
The town is also waiting for further guidance from the New York State Office of Court Administration (OCA). Should anyone have business with the court, when they are notified business can be resumed, a window next to the town clerk will be available under the same guidelines for talking to the court clerk.
The OCA recommends that anyone entering a plea or making a payment for a vehicle or traffic ticket, mail it to Portville Town Court, 1102 Portville-Olean Road, Portville, NY 14760. Portville Town Court can accept small claims filings. Anyone with an adjourned court appearance will be notified when courts can resume rescheduling.
For more information on town or court business, call Town Clerk Lori Weitzel or Court Clerk Susan Talbot at 933-6426; Town Assessor Robin Pearl at 229-0699; or Code Enforcement Officer John Krist at 307-1687.
Portville Village Hall, located at 1 S. Main St., opened May 25, according to Village Clerk Kristen Harriger. Masks and social distancing are required to enter the office, which is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Harriger, who is also masked, can be reached at 933-8407 during business hours.
Literary entertainment is once again available in Portville with the availability of curbside service from the Portville Free Library, which has opened for curbside delivery of books, magazines and other library provisions.
“Basically they just call (933-8441) and let me know what they want,” said Beth Marvin, library manager. “We can’t get things from other libraries so it’s just the things we have here.” Marvin will bag up the items and either deliver them through an open window of a vehicle or leave them at the back door once the patron arrives.
“We’re one step closer to opening,” Marvin said, although she noted there would be initial restrictions.
The library still needs to get a clear barrier in front of the checkout desk. Library patrons will need to wear masks and maintain social distancing while in the library. There won’t be any use of computers to start, and once there is, time will likely be limited to less than half an hour to discourage people from loitering in the library.
Outdoor dining was a welcome sight in Portville as the ban that took effect March 16 was lifted Thursday.
Denise Kasperski of Friendship often takes her mother, Karen Buchinger of Olean, for a ride and they’ve enjoyed many take-out meals the last several weeks in Kasperski’s car. Thursday, when they spotted the distinctive red umbrellas, tables and chairs outside Fyre ‘N Ice, they knew where they were going for their first outdoor, on-site restaurant meal.
“We were out for a ride,” Buchinger said. “It’s a real treat to sit down and eat and people-watch.”