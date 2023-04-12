OLEAN — Although there is no official deadline to sign up, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Olean Youth and Recreation officials are encouraging those interested in participating in their Jr. NBA Skills Challenge on April 22 to pre-register.
“Parents, it’s very simple to sign up your 13U and 11U child online — three steps — go to jr.nba.com/skillschallenge/; then click on Player Registration; type in Olean’s zip code (14760) and then choose Register,” reported Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO.
Children who participate will have the chance to show off their basketball skills in five fundamental drills (shooting, layups, dribbling, passing, and defense). For those placing at the challenge, invites for regional and divisional rounds may be schedule.
Boys and girls need to sign up and register online at https://jr.nba.com/skillschallenge/.
The challenge will run from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the St. John’s Gym/City of Olean, 921 N. Union St., Olean. GOACC and the City are also looking for high school students who need community service hours to help volunteer.
For more information on volunteering or on the skills competition, please call (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.