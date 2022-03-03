Terry Bradshaw bringing memories, music and humor to casino Saturday

SALAMANCA — Memories, singing and laughter will fill the Seneca Allegany Event Center at 8 p.m. Saturday with a presentation of “The Terry Bradshaw Show.”
Legendary quarterback, sports broadcaster and lively personality Terry Bradshaw will entertain the audience with his jokes, singing skills and stories from his unique career. In his fast-paced variety show, he will interact with the audience sharing his personal, first-hand accounts of a life lived on and off the football field.
“There will be a lot of stories, laughs and singing. You never know what we will talk about,” Bradshaw told the Press in an interview. “Besides having a really good time, I’m hoping the audience will say that I can sing. I just want them to leave feeling good and smiling.”
Best-known either for his days playing pro football or as an actor in many Hollywood films and reality series, Bradshaw will showcase stories from his personal life and careers.
Born in Shreveport, La., Bradshaw has gone from a four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers to a popular sports broadcaster for the NFL and, finally, a talented performer. Bradshaw said he’s absolutely a born entertainer.
Anyone who is a football fan knows Bradshaw. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989 and became the NFL’s first player to receive a Star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 2002.
When asked if there is a favorite part of his life and/or career that he will always hold dear, Bradshaw said, “aside from football, it’s definitely his family and singing.”
Although The Terry Bradshaw Show was previously based in Las Vegas, Bradshaw said it’s scheduled to do a large run of shows in Branson this year, and they’re touring the country.
Bradshaw has been doing the show, on and off, since 2013. He said this is his first time visiting the area and his first time performing in Salamanca.
“With the NFL season just wrapping, the performance at the Seneca Allegany Event Center is our first show in the new year so we’re really excited,” he said.
Bradshaw resides on his horse ranch in Oklahoma with his wife, Tammy. He has three daughters, Rachel, Lacey and Erin.
‘They’re all in their 30s. Two of them are married and we have three incredible grandchildren,” he said.
The couple hopes to make Branson home for parts of the year. Bradshaw said they love the area but haven’t found the right piece of land yet.
According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Bradshaw taking the stage is one of the perks of having won four Super Bowls. He said that stellar championship run covering the 1970s led to his broadcast career and also “The Bradshaw Bunch” reality series on E!
In addition to his commentator and reality show career, Bradshaw has acted in “Failure to Launch,” “Hooper,” “Cannonball Run,” “Father Figures,” “Smokey and the Bandit II” and another reality show, “Better Late than Never” with William Shatner, Henry Winkler and George Foreman. He said his HBO Special was recently filmed at his show in Branson and is now streaming.
Bradshaw has guest-starred on “Las Vegas,” “Married with Children,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Eight Simple Rules,” “Evening Shade,” “Hardcastle and McCormick,” “The Simpsons,” “The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.” and “The Masked Singer.”
He’s also a gospel and country singer, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author and breeder of championship quarter horses.
For more information, visit senecaalleganycasino.com. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.