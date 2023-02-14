JAMESTOWN — New student leadership is elected to the Student Senate at SUNY Jamestown Community College.
Serving as student trustee is Alyssa Drozdiel of Westfield. The student trustee is a voting member of the JCC Board of Trustees, and represents the student body college wide.
The Student Affairs Committee consists of faculty, staff and students who facilitate appeals for student conduct and academic integrity violations, oversee changes to the Student Constitution and address student concerns over JCC policy. Everina Mustafa-Bennett, Carter Roggenbaum and Jubal Samuelson have been appointed to serve on the Student Affairs Committee.
Kylie Schwab and QinDi Gerwitz-Dunn were appointed as representatives of the College Program Committee, which focuses on planning and directing events of academic and curricular interest. Speakers, performers, events, touring exhibitions, demonstrations, films and entertainers are featured each year.