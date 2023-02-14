Student Senate

Pictured front row from left: Ysmayyl Bayramgeldiyev, athletic liaison chair; Drew Roggenbaum, chairperson, executive board; Maysa Bayramova, legislative affairs chair; Everina Mustafa-Bennett, secretary, executive board; QinDi Gerwitz-Dunn, programming chair; Kylie Schwab, fundraising, service chair. Back row from left: Mohamed Ebrahim, diversity chair; Drew Wigren, treasurer, executive board; Jubal Samuelson, marketing, public relations chair; Momen Dahab, health, safety, and accessibility chair; Ayomide Israel-Akinbo, vice-chair, executive board; Miracle Berakah, student advocacy chair; Alyssa Drozdiel, student trustee, executive board. Not pictured is Alejandro Sanchez, North County Center Representative.

 Photo provided

JAMESTOWN — New student leadership is elected to the Student Senate at SUNY Jamestown Community College.

Serving as student trustee is Alyssa Drozdiel of Westfield. The student trustee is a voting member of the JCC Board of Trustees, and represents the student body college wide.

