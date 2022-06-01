MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library is pleased to announce that its “Summer at the Stone House” event series is returning on June 9 with a full slate of programming.
Kicking things off this year will be Buffalo-based musician and educator Dave Ruch, who has been a regular performer at the museum for several years.
Ruch is a full-time performer and researcher of historical and traditional music whose work has been featured on American Public Media, in Emmy Award-winning documentaries and on stage across North America and the United Kingdom.
He is a public scholar for the New York Council for the Humanities; a writer for the Huffington Post; and a member of the New York State Historical Association, Canal Society of New York State, New York Folklore Society and the Western New York Association of Historical Agencies.
His program, “Music of the War of 1812,” will begin at 7 p.m. and take place under an event tent on the museum lawn, rain or shine. Some seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
The “Summer at the Stone House” series take place on the second and fourth Thursday, June through August. The full schedule is:
- June 9- Dave Ruch, “Music of the War of 1812”
- June 23- Jim Kimball, “International Folkways of WNY Traditional Music”
- July 14- Linda Hunter, “100 Years of Redwork” (quilting)
- July 28- Amanda Limpert, “Haunted WNY Vol. II”
- Aug. 11- Allen Hopkins, “Outlaws and Rebels” (music)
- Aug. 25- Jeanette Sheliga, “Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps for Genealogy”
All programming at the museum is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.cattco.org/museum or call (716) 353-8200.
The Cattaraugus County Museum is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16 in Machias.