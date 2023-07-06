SALAMANCA — No injuries were reported as multiple departments responded to a residential structure fire in Salamanca Wednesday evening.
A fire at a residence at 128 West Ave. was first reported at 7:04 p.m., with smoke and flames showing. Communications over the Cattaraugus County emergency scanner at 7:11 p.m. indicated that crews were on the scene and that the structure was fully involved.
Crews from Salamanca, Great Valley, Killbuck, the Seneca Nation and Ellicottville responded to the blaze. A Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher stated they were not aware of any injuries resulting from the fire.
The fire was reported as under control at 7:24 p.m.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property records, the structure is listed as a single family residence owned by the Seneca Nation of Indians, with a value of $146,456.
Crews were still on scene as press time.