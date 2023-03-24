An opening reception is planned Saturday for the current Tri-County Arts Council exhibit, “Catching Fire,” featuring the ceramics from a collaborative at Scott Creek Fire-Place.
Catered by Fusion on Main of Allegany and sponsored by ACME Business, the reception is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the TCAC building, 110 W. State St., Olean.
“Catching Fire,” on display now through May 6 in TCAC’s Peg Bothner Gallery, showcases the process, pottery and people from Scott Creek Fire Place in the town of Sheridan, Chautauqua County.
The kiln site is nestled among grape vineyards, on an old horse pasture, with a creek flowing through its backdrop. Here, Marv Bjurlin gathers woodfire potters around the hearths of six kilns at this privately-owned site. Potters find their intrigue with clay, wood and fire in a communal atmosphere of work and play.
Potters include Marvin Bjurlin, Linda Currier, Lisa Eppolito, Elliott Hutton, Ann Janik, Marcia Merrins, Anne Mormile, Sherry Nugent, Kevin Raymond, Alberto Rey, Jessie Simmons and Sarah Zielonka with more than 100 pieces of pottery.
TCAC officials expressed appreciation to ACME Business for supporting the opening reception.
For more information on this and any other exhibits at the Tri-County Arts Council, visit www.tricountyartscouncil.org or call (716) 372-7455. TCAC has updated its Artist Market and is open to the public noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.