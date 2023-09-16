The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging would like to remind older adults that September is National Preparedness Month. As part of this year’s annual preparedness campaign, New York State is expanding its Citizen Preparedness Corps trainings to place an emphasis on preparedness for older adults.
The annual preparedness campaign takes place every September to highlight the steps individuals, families and businesses should take before an emergency to stay safe and help others in need. This year’s preparedness campaign focuses on older adults and their specific concerns when planning for an emergency.
One way that older adults can receive help with planning is to enroll in NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps training and sign up for NY-Alert, (https://alert.ny.gov/sign-ny-alert-0) the state’s free emergency alert system, to receive weather and other timely alerts. The trainings are critical to older adults as they face greater risks during disasters, especially if they are social isolated, low-income, or have a disability.
If you are an older adult or if you take care of older adults, emergency preparedness planning is especially important. All New Yorkers are encouraged to attend an upcoming Citizen Preparedness Corps training session in or near your community. Below is a list of trainings in the region being offered in September:
- Sept. 19, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Buffalo State University, Bulgar Communication Center Room 215, 1300 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo.
- Sept. 20, 2 to 4 p.m.: Lifespan of Greater Rochester, 1900 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester.
- Sept. 21, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Tosh Collins Senior Center, 25 Cazenovia St., Buffalo.
If you are unable to attend a session in person, Citizen Preparedness Corps trainings are also available on YouTube.
For additional information about emergency preparedness for older adults, or for information about other services available to Cattaraugus County older adults, contact the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging at (716) 373-8032 or (800) 462-2901.