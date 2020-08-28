PORTVILLE — It was the fact that he didn’t get “that last hug from mom” before he left on a trip across the country — which almost killed him — that author Roger Green remembers more than 40 years later.
“We were late getting to the airport and almost missed my flight,” Green said, explaining why he didn’t get that hug from mom. And when asked what brought him back to the area Green is from Cuba — he immediately said, “Mom.”
A horrific accident almost prevented him from leaving the wilderness in Montana. While he didn’t know what was in store for him — his new book, “Letters From Montana: U.S. Forest Service 1979,” explains what happened — neither did he know that he would develop such an affinity for the land and the lifelong friends he would make over the building of a bridge.
That summer, Green took a job on a trail crew for the Bitterroot National Forest in western Montana. Given the nickname “Roger the Roughneck” because of his dedication to the job, it’s a moniker he proudly uses to this day.
The book recounts Green’s adventures (the book is dedicated to those who have had none) that summer of 1979 when he, Steve McCullough, Pat Burke and supervisor Don Burgess worked on the bridge project.
The crew had been tasked with building a bridge over a headwaters stream in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness on the Montana side of the divide between it and Idaho.
Little did the four men know that years later they “would still be impacted and unified by it,” Green said. “The story is kind of that friendship thing. That bond that you develop with people and places. I’m trying to think of all the things.”
While McCullough, Burke and Burgess remained in Montana, it necessitated Green to travel to them. He tried to get out there every couple of years, and has twice worked on projects for the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation, an organization that, according to its website, is “dedicated to connecting wilderness with the people who work, live and play within it.”
The book was often a topic of their conversations while they debated who would write it. Burgess himself is an author, but it was Green’s father who saved the letters his son had sent from across the country and which served as the spark Green needed to write the book of what happened to him that summer of ‘79.
While he was in Montana researching the book, he discovered that the bridge needed rebuilding again — and with the help of a couple of foundation interns, the four men once again answered the call that came decades later.
“As far as that summer,” Green said, “we all said it was the best year of our lives. You’re were getting paid to do something you’d have done anyway.”