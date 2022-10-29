Karen F. Fohl will receive the “L.O.U.I.E.” award at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner on Thursday.
Jason Crisafulli, GOACC board president, said, “The L.O.U.I.E. is presented annually to an exceptional person who epitomizes the enterprising spirit and the qualities embodied in the life of Louis Marra. Karen personifies these traits in her personal, professional and family life, and we are pleased to recognize her many achievements and contributions to the quality of life in the Olean area with this award.”
L.O.U.I.E. stands for “Love of Olean United in Enterprise.”
Fohl was born and raised in Olean. She graduated from Houghton University and filled her roles at Olean General Hospital and the OGH Foundation for the next 46 years.
Fohl began her career at OGH as a medical technologist, then as interim administrator for University Primary Care Clinics and then to physicians relations coordinator.
Starting in 1997, Karen’s path and continued successes at the foundation at the hospital began with her position as president. A few years later in 2002, she added the title of vice president for institutional advancement to her resume and she served in both capacities concurrently for 16 years.
Although on paper she officially retired from those two positions in June 2018, a few months later, Fohl accepted the full-time position as director for strategic partnerships at the foundation. Currently, she is semi-retired and working part-time in the director’s position.
Fohl’s list of accomplishments at OGH are long and noteworthy: She spearheaded major fundraising campaigns raising more than $40 million; developed and instituted the first Planned Giving Program to support the ongoing needs of OGH; and organized major campaigns included Vision 2000 Expansion & Renovation project — adding the 10,000-square-foot wing that included the new ICCU, laboratory, radiology suite, surgical suite, ER, cardiopulmonary, lobby and renovation of patient rooms.
Communication and learning were additional accomplishments of Fohl’s at OGH. She served as dedicated relationship manager promoting clinical services in order to enhance referral volume and growth; was responsible for building strong relationships with all community medical practitioners including physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants located in both the OGH and Bradford Regional Medical Center service areas to enhance satisfaction; and worked with local medical groups, tertiary hospitals (Roswell Park Cancer Institution and Kaleida Health) to help grow the business.
Melissa Sullivan of HomeCare and Hospice, who submitted the nomination of Fohl, indicated, “She embodies Olean in every aspect … she truly loves Olean, and the people and businesses that make Olean a special place to live and work.”
Fohl has also served on various boards and committees: Olean Business Institute; Olean Planning Board; Christmas in April; American Heart Association; Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation; Walkable Olean; and Santa Claus Lane.
She continues to volunteer and assist with Houghton; Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church; Wesleyan District Developing Church Committee; and Sleep in Heavenly Peace (Buffalo Chapter).
“During the review process for our awardees for the dinner, the list of nominees are long and all worthy of recognition,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, COO of the Chamber. “It is Karen’s time to be recognized with the L.O.U.I.E. as she hit all the criteria: fulfilled leadership roles, fostered a positive work environment, career and civic involvement must exemplify an admiration for the greater Olean area, and demonstrated a consistent level of participation and interest in matters of community growth and development.”
She added, “Karen was and continues to be a face of the hospital. Her passion and gumption for ‘her’ doctors/physicians; her belief in the hospital and its growth and well-being, and her overwhelming love for Olean is exemplary.”
Fohl will be recognized at the Chamber dinner along with the Southern Tier Agencies (Enterprising Business Award) and AnnMarie Wright (Presidential Award). The dinner is at the Old Library, with an informal reception at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:15 p.m.
Event tickets are $50, patron tickets $60 with a corporate table of eight at $500. Contact the Chamber at (716) 372-4433 or info@oleanny.com for more information.