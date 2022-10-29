Karen F. Fohl will receive the “L.O.U.I.E.” award at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner on Thursday.

Jason Crisafulli, GOACC board president, said, “The L.O.U.I.E. is presented annually to an exceptional person who epitomizes the enterprising spirit and the qualities embodied in the life of Louis Marra. Karen personifies these traits in her personal, professional and family life, and we are pleased to recognize her many achievements and contributions to the quality of life in the Olean area with this award.”

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social