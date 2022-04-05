Special Salamanca BoE meeting today
SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Patria Dining Room of the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino.
This meeting was originally advertised for the purpose of interviewing a superintendent candidate with a possible action of appointment. There will not be an appointment of a superintendent this evening.
At this time, there is a need to conduct business with possible action items before the board enters executive session regarding discussion on superintendent candidate interviews.