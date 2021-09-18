Special assistant supports Salamanca Warriors from the sidelines

SALAMANCA — A new face is on the sidelines helping the Salamanca Warriors football team this year.
Holden Sadler’s cheerful, never-give-up attitude makes him a hit with his friends and teammates as he passes the football during practice.
Holden, 14, is excited to take on the newest event in his life. With the guidance of his mother, LeeAnne Sadler, he assists head coach Chad Bartoszek and coach Jerry Parisi at practices and games.
Sadler said her son was born with Down syndrome and is currently the only child enrolled in the Salamanca City Central School District with the genetic disorder. He’s in eighth grade.
Parisi, who is also Director of Special Education at the district, does Individualized Education Program (IEP) plans for the special education students. When Parisi mentioned to Sadler at a meeting last year that he was a football coach, she asked him if there was anything Holden could do with the team.
“Holden loves football, and I really thought it would be good for him to be around all the kids and not be stuck on the couch at night on his tablet,” she said. “Coach Parisi suggested that he could be a ball boy or help manage. It’s up in the air exactly what Holden’s title is, but he’s on the team and the kids are great with him.”
Sadler said she is impressed with how the coaches and team have accepted her son. When the team is out practicing, Holden really gets into it. She said they’re going to let him dress in uniform and be on the sidelines.
“I like being on the team, but I don’t like running, kicking or throwing the ball,” Holden said. “I like tackling.”
“When they’re not practicing, the kids throw the ball back and forth with Holden to keep him busy,” his mother said. “The team members tell him what position they play and show him different moves. They help him find a way to participate, as well as to listen and follow directions.”
Whether or not Holden will play on game nights is still up in the air, according to his mother. She said it will probably depend on how the game is going and how the opposing school feels about it.
“They may opt to get him in for a run,” she said. “It would be really cool and I think this team would be all for it.”
This is Holden’s current endeavor but Sadler is sure there’ll be more in the future.
“We’ve already talked with the basketball coach, and Holden will be participating in basketball, too. We’ve already got that in the works,” she said.
Holden is a big Buffalo Bills fan. His mom said he is part of a program called Harrison’s Playmakers, an initiative promoted by Buffalo Bills Defensive Tackle Harrison Phillips. The group is part of The Playmakers, which helps kids with disabilities and at-risk children participate in inclusive sports, community service and life-long relationships.
“Harrison’s Playmakers do a lot of activities with local kids in the Buffalo and Western New York area. They do all kinds of things for the special-needs community, including a movie night at the drive-in where the players come and meet the kids,” she said. “This summer, Holden got to go to the stadium and participate in different events on the football field. He actually got to throw the ball with Jim Kelly.”
Salder’s mother, Lauren Law of Salamanca said she’s proud of her grandson. She remembers when Holden was born and the doctor announced that he had Down syndrome.
“They listed all the issues he would deal with including low muscle tone, a hole in his heart, health issues and special educational needs, but it never occurred to them to tell us all the blessings and adventures that would come our way.”
Law said his photo was on the front page of the Buffalo News before he was 1 as part of the newspaper’s special section to raise money for the then Women’s and Children’s Hospital. He was sworn-in during Ron Ball’s mayoral event when he was younger and even rode in his own fire truck in the parade behind the mayor.
Law said her family would like to see the community educated on how they can help children with special needs have a great quality of life. She said raising Holden in Salamanca has been a blessing with so much acceptance and understanding. The school has gone above and beyond to meet his special needs.
Sadler and her son live in Kill Buck and commute to Salamanca where she has a business, LeeAnne Sadler Photography, on Fairmont Avenue.
October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. It is a time to celebrate people with Down syndrome and make others aware of their abilities and accomplishments.