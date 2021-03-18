ELLICOTTVILLE — SK8EVL, a local group of skateboarding advocates, is selling raffle tickets, with one prize being a free season pass at Holiday Valley, to raise money for the Ellicottville Skatepark Fund.
Tickets are $20 apiece or three for $50, with the drawing to be held April 1.
Also being raffled off is a $200 gift card to Mud, Sweat n’ Gears, and an 8x12 poster of Tony Hawk, signed by the legend himself, donated by PandaGoat Media.
Every dollar raised will be matched by The Skatepark Project/Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and will go toward constructing a permanent concrete skatepark in Ellicottville.
Tickets for the upcoming raffle can be purchased at Mud, Sweat n’ Gears’ Ellicottville location, Venmo (@Ellicottville-Skatepark), PayPal (ellicottvilleskatepark@gmail.com) or from any SK8EVL committee member.
“We are so grateful for the generous donations from Holiday Valley, Mud, Sweat n’ Gears and PandaGoat Media,” said Brenda Perks, SK8EVL’s lead advocate. “They’ve provided us with three amazing prizes that will help us get closer to our goal of building a skatepark.”
To date, SK8EVL has raised $104,000 toward its $250,000 goal.
SK8EVL has until Nov. 30 to raise as much funding as possible for the match. Fundraising efforts are being conducted as a result of a grant that Ellicottville was awarded by The Skatepark Project’s “Built to Play” program, which assists communities throughout Western New York in building free, public skateparks.
The mission: get kids outdoors and active.
SK8EVL established the Ellicottville Skatepark Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation to support the group’s fundraising efforts at the beginning of the Ellicottville skatepark project.
Tax deductible donations may also be made to the Ellicottville Skate Park Fund at CRCF anytime at 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, N.Y., 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.