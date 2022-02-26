Showtime donates $100K to Seneca-Iroquois National Museum

SALAMANCA — The Seneca-Iroquois National Museum has received a $100,000 donation from the Showtime network to support the museum’s vital work in preserving the history and legacy of the Seneca Nation.
Showtime announced the generous donation Feb. 16 stating that it will help preserve the Seneca Nation’s history in honor of the Showtime special event series “Dexter: New Blood.” The sequel to the hit series is set in the fictional upstate New York town of Iron Lake.
Part of the Showtime commitment to give back to and enrich the people and communities where its series were set and filmed, and the contribution to the museum will help make a purposeful impact within the Seneca Nation community. Specifically, the donation will fund resources to sustain the museum’s efforts in digitizing media and archiving the history of the Seneca Nation, making it accessible for generations to come.
This initiative will address the timely need to preserve decades worth of Seneca history, including video footage, music, recorded stories, print news and notable events passed on from Tribal elders. The contribution also will support the museum’s Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center with its endeavor to educate and bring awareness to the Western New York tribal history.
“I’m excited to receive this gift from Showtime, which demonstrates its commitment to the preservation of heritage,” said Dr. Joe Stahlman, director of the museum. “We can’t wait to begin the digitization of media, some of which has not been viewed in decades.”
Stahlman said the museum had to basically digitize sound, images and videos clips project-by-project prior to Showtime’s donation. Over the last year, they have applied for a number of grants. He said they’ve had some minor successes, however, the $100,000 donation from Showtime definitely propels them further and much faster.
“We’re honored to support the legacy of the Seneca Nation of Indians, whose people and rich culture are ingrained within the narrative of “Dexter: New Blood,” said Puja Vohra, executive vice president, Marketing and Strategy, Showtime Networks Inc. “The team at Showtime is dedicated to helping make a meaningful difference that both commemorates the Seneca Nation’s history and strengthens its future.”
The fictitious Iron Lake created for the series is located near the Seneca Nation of Indians territory. The Seneca historically lived south of Lake Ontario, an area that matches the location of the real Iron Lake located in a deserted area in Hamilton County. The actual filming location is the village of Shelburne Falls, Mass.
“If memory serves me correctly, Iron Lake was based on the fact that there are multiple Seneca communities, and the show’s creators did not want to focus on one community over the other,” Stahlman said. “Also, it was a great chance for community members from a few Seneca locales to work on this project.”
Stahlman said he would like to think that Showtime’s announcement and the Seneca Nation’s ties to the popular “Dexter: New Blood” series will bring more visitors to the museum and cultural center as well as an awareness of Seneca culture.
The most-watched series in Showtime history, “Dexter: New Blood” stars Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall as America’s favorite serial killer, Dexter Morgan. The cast also features Jennifer Carpenter (“Dexter”), Julia Jones (“The Mandalorian”), Jack Alcott (“The Good Lord Bird”), Alano Miller (“Sylvie’s Love”), Johnny Sequoyah (“Believe”) and Clancy Brown (“The Crown,”).
Reuniting Hall with original series showrunner Clyde Phillips, “Dexter: New Blood” consists of 10 one-hour episodes. Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the new series found him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake. Dexter may have been embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons.
The original eight-season run of “Dexter” premiered in the fall of 2006 and became one of the most acclaimed series on television, earning multiple Emmy nominations for best television drama series, a Peabody Award in 2008 and was twice named one of AFI’s top 10 television series.