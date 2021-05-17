SALAMANCA — The Seneca Nation officially repatriated an artifact of central importance to the community that was returned after more than half a century away from home.
The Buffalo History Museum returned the 200-year-old Red Jacket Peace Medal to the Nation in a ceremony Monday at the Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center, where the medal will be housed and on display for public viewing.
Dr. Joe Stahlman, director of the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum, said the Nation has been at the forefront of beginning repatriation, creating relationships and beginning conversations with other entities and the medal’s return is a great moment that is proof of that.
“I like to remind the United States that the Haudenosaunee, especially the Seneca, played an important role in your early survival, and that is what I see when I look upon the medal,” Dr. Stahlman said. “We need to have moments of reconciliation. There are things from the past that still matter to many of us here today and we need to talk about them. We need to all heal and find peace.”
The medal is an object of cultural patrimony under federal law and a symbol of peace, friendship and enduring relationships among the United States and the Six Nations, Dr. Stahlman explained. It was gifted by President George Washington to Red Jacket in 1792 to commemorate discussions that led to the Treaty of Canandaigua of 1794, in which the Seneca Nation played a key role.
Red Jacket, born in the Genesee River Valley in the 1750s, was a veteran of the American Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and was present at many treaty councils with the U.S.
“For Red Jacket’s entire life, he remained dedicated to his community and for his community’s continued existence on his homelands,” Dr. Stahlman said.
Over the decades, the Red Jacket Peace Medal passed through many Native and non-native hands on its way to the Buffalo History Museum in the 1890s. The Seneca Nation submitted a formal request for the repatriation of the Red Jacket Peace Medal in October 2020, and it was returned early this month.
“This medal represents what lives inside each and every Seneca — the heart of a sovereign people and our rightful recognition as such,” said Seneca President Matthew B. Pagels. “This is part of our identity as a Nation. It cannot be owned, bought or sold. It belongs to us all, is passed from generation to generation and it lives forever.”
The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) defines cultural patrimony as objects with ongoing cultural importance to a tribal nation, rather than property owned by an individual. The Red Jacket Peace Medal fits this description and belongs to the Seneca People as a collective.
Melissa Brown, executive director of the Buffalo History Museum, said the museum will continue to dedicate itself to reassessing its own collection and history of artifact acquisition, so that action can be taken to ensure any artifacts of cultural patrimony are rightfully returned.
“Much like what the Peace Medal represents, this is a sign of friendship and connection between the museum and the Seneca Nation,” she explained. “As we move forward, we look to collaborate with the Nation to ensure the legacy of Red Jacket and the history of the Seneca Nation throughout our future exhibits, programs and community events.”
Councilor Robert Jones said he learned a lot of history related to the peace medal and Red Jacket himself in his research and encouraged learning more about Seneca history and its place in U.S. history as the repatriation process continues and friendships strengthen.
“In the spirit of cooperation and humanity, I think Red Jacket would agree that we all need to start looking for the things that make us the same and not different,” he said. “If that happens, we’re all going to get along more closely and take care of each other a lot better.”
State Sen. Sean Ryan, of Buffalo, applauded the Buffalo History Museum for its decisive action to return the Red Jacket Peace Medal to its rightful owners, the people of the Seneca Nation.
“The repatriation of Indigenous artifacts is an important process in building strong, meaningful and peaceful relationships between Native American territories and their surrounding communities,” he said. “The return of the Peace Medal, an explicit symbol of this relationship, is an especially significant act and a momentous occasion here in Western New York.”
State Sen. George Borrello, of Chautauqua County, said he is delighted that this piece of history has been returned to its rightful home, calling it a treasure to both the Seneca Nation and the United States.
“President George Washington presented this medal to Chief Red Jacket as a symbol of the peace and friendship between the then-new United States and the Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy,” he explained. “That peace and friendship endures today as evidenced by today’s repatriation ceremony.”
Walter Mayer, senior director of Museum Collections at the Buffalo History Museum said “It had been my honor to oversee the medal’s safe keeping over the past 31 years,” recalling his memory of the first time he ever saw it, but said “it is an even greater honor to see it rightfully returned.”
“It is an important historic artifact of cultural patrimony and the events surrounding its 1792 presentation still play out to this day,” he added.