SALAMANCA — It may be December, but Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino is looking forward to spring with two new show announcements.
The Seneca Allegany Events Center will welcome The Terry Bradshaw Show on Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m., and a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship card on Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.
Terry Bradshaw is a legendary Hall of Fame quarterback and iconic entertainer. In his live stage show, Bradshaw entertains the crowd with his dynamic singing ability, endearing personality and charisma in a 70-minute show that recounts his life’s journey.
The production showcases Bradshaw’s vocal talents, award-winning storytelling style and the same straight-shooting humor that has made Bradshaw a favorite as an Emmy Award-winning co-host and analyst on “FOX NFL Sunday.”
Tickets will start at $12.
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports organizations in the world. It is the first promotion allowed to hold legal, sanctioned and regulated bare-knuckle events in the United States since 1889.
BKFC holds all of its bouts in its patented Squared Circle, a revolutionary circular, four-rope ring designed to encourage fast-paced and exciting bouts. The organization has held sold-out events in arenas across the country. The card at the Seneca Allegany Events Center will also be shown to a nationwide pay-per-view audience.
Tickets will start at $50.
At this time, masks will be required for everyone attending indoor entertainment shows at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino.
Tickets may be purchased online at SenecaAlleganyCasino.com or ticketmaster.com. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at 8 Clans inside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino or The Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either e-mail or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.