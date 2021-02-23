PORTVILLE — Don’t miss the opportunity to take showy, snowy photographs for Pfeiffer Nature Center’s September 2021 Photo Contest and Show.
To share with you some of the property highlights, we have created a self-led walking tour at the Lillibridge preserve. This walk will make multiple stops at iconic features or views which are sure to catch your eye as well as your camera lens.
This “choose your own day” and “set your own pace” photography walk is a fun way to get outside and appreciate the grandeur which surrounds us.
Begin your walk at the Lillibridge Kiosk, where a map displaying the iconic stops can be found. The walk will continue through Aug. 20.