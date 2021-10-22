RANDOLPH — The Randolph Academy has named school nurse Lisa McPherson its Randolph campus 2021 Golden Apple Award recipient.
McPherson, a resident of Allegany, joined the district in 2019 and has since cared for more than 100 K-12 students, each of whom has unique emotional or mental health needs.
The honor, which recognizes a staff member’s outstanding professional contribution and achievement, is given annually to an individual at each of its Hamburg and Randolph campuses.
“This award is usually given to teachers who demonstrate excellence and have positive effects on our students and school communities,” said Superintendent Danielle Cook. “However, this year’s were presented to our school nurses because they’ve gone above and beyond during the pandemic, which has created significant threats to and challenges for our learning environment.”
In addition to Randolph Academy, McPherson works concurrently as a clinical nursing supervisor at Olean General Hospital. She previously served as a nurse manager of behavioral health services and a charge nurse at the hospital, which she joined in 2013.
McPherson’s efforts have ensured that Randolph Academy remained open for in-person learning as much as possible throughout the pandemic — which is especially important to its students, for whom schedules and routines can be crucial for continued growth and maturation.
From 2010 to 2013, she worked at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell as a behavioral health unit charge nurse. This breadth of experience and extraordinary best-practice access benefits Randolph Academy’s students, staff and families greatly.
“Lisa’s dedication, professionalism and compassion over the last two years has been remarkable,” Cook added. “We are very fortunate to have had someone like her in this critical role during this time, and we could not be prouder of her.”
A New York State-Registered Nurse, McPherson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Chamberlain University, a second bachelor’s in Clinical and Counseling Psychology from Alfred University and an Associate’s degree in Nursing from Jamestown Community College. She resides in Allegany with her husband and two sons.