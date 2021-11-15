Saving Grace Outreach of Cattaraugus awarded $90K in grants

CATTARAUGUS — Two large grants will help make it possible for Saving Grace Outreach to continue its mission in a local struggling community.
Outreach Director Elizabeth O’Neill said the John R. Oishei Foundation has awarded Saving Grace a $50,000 grant, and the East Hill Foundation has awarded them a $40,000 grant. She said the funds from both will be used for building renovations at the new Community Cares Center located at 26 Mill St.
O’Neill said these grants will help complete their several-million-dollar capital project. She said it’ll nearly finish the first floor renovations and get them started in the youth center on the lower level.
“The upstairs will probably be the biggest part of that budget because we are going to need sprinkler systems, new flooring and ceilings,” she said. “That’s where all the money will eventually go because the building has sat for so long with a leaky roof. It’s pretty damaged up there and a lot of the floor has to be replaced.”
O’Neill said they were very fortunate to receive several other grants this year. She said the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation awarded Saving Grace $11,000 over the summer that was used for windows for the food pantry. The Anna Manley Charitable Trust gave them $5,000 to buy food for the pantry over the summer, as well as shelving.
They also got a small grant of $3,500 from the Renodin Foundation through the COVID Relief for products. O’Neill has recently applied for the Kelly for Kids grant.
Saving Grace Outreach is a food distribution hub for pantries in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, as well as part of Erie County. They supplement other agencies with extra hygiene and food products that they get from sources other than the Food Bank of Western New York.
According to O’Neill, there is a huge need in the Cattaraugus area alone. They also do a backpack program with Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School that provides children with snacks and one meal for a family over the weekend.
O’Neill said they purchased the old Setter Brothers manufacturing building at 26 Mill St. in the summer of 2016 where their food distribution warehouse “God’s Warehouse” is currently housed. She said the new 28,000 square-foot building will serve the community as Community Cares Center.
The building has two stories, plus a ground floor with a daylight basement. Saving Grace will not only house all the warehouse supplies there but also an entire youth center including a gym, indoor archery range and exercise space, plus community space and transitional housing. O’Neill said they own 2½ acres into the woods and they’d like to have a walking path that connects to the Rails to Trails.
“Community Cares Center will be a community center,” she said. “We’ll have our warehouse and food distribution operations on the main floor and the youth center in the basement. Then we’ll have all our daycare, community and meeting room, a soup kitchen and all our other programs upstairs.”
Trading Post South is the storefront under the ministry of Saving Grace begun in 2008 from Robert’s Memorial Free Methodist Church in 2008 but found a new location at 11 Washington St. in 2009. The facility serves the community with clothing, furniture, appliances and household needs. In 2012, two emergency shelters were opened for families in crisis.
O’Neill is collaborating with Ashley Wier, who has purchased the old elementary school on Washington Street with plans for it to be a holistic, medical hub for the community. O’Neill hopes Wier will be able to offer services that Saving Grace won’t have at their center including medical services, senior assisted living, a senior center and veterans services.
“It’s all about partnerships and working together,” she said. “We can do more together than we ever can apart.”
O’Neill lives in East Otto and is an assistant professor of Industrial Engineering Technology at
SUNY Buffalo State College.
Regular food pantry hours are Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m., and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A food truck comes the last Wednesday of every month at 11:30 a.m. and it’s free to anybody in the area.
For more information on the services offered by Saving Grace Outreach, call (716) 229-2008, email jcjeanoneill@yahoo.com or find Saving Grace Outreach on Facebook. The Saving Grace Trading Post can be reached at (716) 257-3077.