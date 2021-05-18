SALAMANCA — A teacher and a student from the Salamanca City Central School District are the winners of two Veterans of Foreign Wars district awards.
High school history teacher Brooke Canale was named Teacher of the Year and sixth-grade student Ryder Jimmerson placed first in the Patriot’s Pen essay contest for VFW District 6.
Both were nominated by Salamanca VFW Post 5296.
Canale’s award honors her for “teaching Americanism and patriotism in the high school,” explained Commander Danny Williams. She also received two monetary awards from Salamanca and District 6 Auxiliaries.
Accepting the Teacher of the Year award Saturday on behalf of Canale was assistant high school principal Lynn Magiera, who said she is thankful the school district has someone like Canale working with the students.
“She has been amazing. She’s been a God-send,” Magiera said. “Thank you all for recognizing that from all of us at Salamanca High School and the Salamanca school district.”
High school principal Chris Siebert, in his recommendation of Canale for the award, said she is involved in all aspects of the school and a leader in both the classroom and extracurriculars.
“Her excitement and enthusiasm for teaching and learning really rubs off on the students and they respond in kind,” he said. “She is dynamic, engaging, caring and builds great relationships with the students.”
Canale has been a class advisor, National Honor Society advisor, team leader and student government advisor who helped create the group. The student government group has advocated for and made significant changes in the school, Siebert said.
“Under her leadership, the group pursues areas that are of interest or concerns for them, they research, brainstorm and present possible solutions or alternatives to administration,” he explained.
Siebert said Canale is a role model and shows how students can make a difference such as during the annual Thanksgiving community dinner.
“There have been many times in my teaching career that I doubted if I was making any difference, so it means a lot when I find out that I have,” Canale said in a message read by Magiera. “I strongly believe everyone deserves to feel appreciated for the good things that they do.”
Canale said she always tries to promote hard work, gratitude and saying “thank you,” adding that the community can always use more of it.
“Thank you to the VFW for the award, but more importantly thank you for all you have done in supporting our country and the children in Salamanca,” she said.
In his winning essay, Jimmerson shared what patriotism means to him, saying it’s not about flying a flag or singing the national anthem but about the freedoms Americans have and supporting the country.
By winning the VFW Patriot’s Pen essay contest, Jimmerson was recognized as “an outstanding young spokesperson of the future.” He was presented with a medallion, certificate, plaque and monetary awards from the Auxiliaries.