SALAMANCA — Two suspects in an alleged shooting incident Saturday in Salamanca face multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, the Salamanca Police Department reported Wednesday.
Patrick A. McVinney Jr., 29, of Olean, and Joelle E. Cooper, 34, of Salamanca, were each charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree criminal use of a firearm, class B felonies; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; and tampering with evidence, a class E felony.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, when Cooper and McVinney allegedly confronted the victim, whose identity has not been released. McVinney then allegedly shot five rounds with a .223-caliber rifle — the specific style of rifle has not been reported — in the direction of the victim.
The victim was hit in the lower leg and transported to Olean General Hospital. He was then taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he was treated and released.
Of the other four rounds fired, one hit the Salamanca Fitness gym at 580 E. State St. and did minor damage inside of the building, police said. Two more rounds hit two vehicles, causing minor damage. The final round entered the Valley Christian Assembly Church at 132 Prospect Ave.
McVinney and Cooper were arraigned in Salamanca City Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where they were held without bail. The are due back in court at a later date.
Salamanca police said a multi-agency investigation also included the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, Cattaraugus County District Attorney's Office, Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, Olean Police Department and New York State Police.