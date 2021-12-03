SALAMANCA — Students and staff in the Salamanca City Central School District no longer need to make a special trip to the doctor if a medical concern pops up in school.
The district recently began a partnership with Mobile TeleMed to provide students immediate access to physical and mental healthcare services during school hours, something that has become vital in the past 20 months.
In addition to treating non-emergent medical needs such as ear infections, pink eye, allergies, skin abnormalities and more, SCCSD Urgent Care can uniquely test students and employees for COVID-19, Influenza, Strep Throat and Urinalysis.
Superintendent Robert Breidenstein said the Salamanca and Genesee Valley Central school districts worked closely to acquire the equipment and training for the program aidable through New York state.
“We launched this about a month before the pandemic started and about seven months after Genesee Valley started their program,” he said. “It was pretty sparsely used because the students weren’t here and the staff wasn’t here for the most part.”
But as students began returning to the buildings later in the 2020-21 school year, Breidenstein said there was an uptick of more students using the urgent care as they and their parents became more familiar with it.
“It’s a growing option for families and staff to meet their healthcare needs without having to drive to Olean, Jamestown or Buffalo, or even Bradford (Pa.) for that matter,” he said.
With parental consent, students will be able to receive medical treatment from a licensed doctor, nurse practitioner, physician assistant or specialist through mobile technology at school under the supervision of the school nurses.
The nurses’ offices at the main campus — servicing the high school and Seneca Intermediate School — and Prospect Elementary are equipped with state-of-the-art Bluetooth software with video-conferencing and diagnostic equipment that brings the doctor’s office to the patient.
Evaluations will occur in confidential exam rooms in the district’s newly renovated health office suites with providers based in Buffalo and Western New York.
“It’s a fairly typical TeleMed office visit,” Breidenstein said. “For students under the Seneca Nation Health Clinic, then there are a few other steps in that process to make sure there is adequate coverage.”
The nurse and student initiate a video call in a private exam room and a provider joins in on the call. The provider then uses real-time diagnostic integration to evaluate the patient. The visit can conclude with the physician writing a script, ordering labs or providing a treatment plan with significantly less instructional time lost.
“The key takeaway for us is if we have an individual that needs urgent healthcare needs, we can provide that to them very efficiently and very effectively,” Breidenstein said.
Virtual urgent care visits for students can be scheduled during normal school hours in the nurses’ office. Mobile TeleMed allows for parents and guardians to access a secure website to be present during their child’s appointment. Health care professionals can figure out a pulse, blood pressure, swollen eardrums or throats, diagnose rashes and more with the help of Bluetooth tools.
Advantages of Mobile TeleMed include increased school attendance for students, reduced time off at work for families, elimination of travel time to and from the doctor’s office or hospital, fewer costly emergency rooms visits and improved access to quality urgent care.
“The only lingering concern we have is securing proper consent from parents, and it’s completely up to them if they want to provide us consent,” Breidenstein said.
Mobile TeleMed works closely with students’ medical providers. All major insurance companies are accepted. Prescriptions and lab work can be sent to local pharmacies and primary care doctors. Patients are responsible for co-pays, prescriptions, labs and x-rays.
“If students have gaps in insurance coverage, we have a separate rider with TeleMed as part of our subscription plan,” Breidenstein said. “If there is a healthcare gap, or nurses are very conscientious about making sure they get enrolled in the state healthcare plan for undercovered health care needs for students that are school age.”
Breidenstein said access to medical and mental health services in Salamanca and much of Cattaraugus County is limited, a pressing concern for families and school districts across the Southern Tier.
“This is one way for the school district to partner with established medical providers that our families otherwise wouldn’t have access to,” he added.
Consent forms are will be available in the main offices of all Salamanca schools and via a secure online portal where parents can sign consent electronically by visiting https://form.jotform.com/92653014669159. Use code 520226 when registering online.
SCCSD Urgent Care is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Contact Julianne Creed, Nurse Manager, at JCreed@salamancany.org or (716) 945-5140 ext. 6203 with any questions.