SALAMANCA — Voter Registration Day in the Salamanca City Central School District will be held Monday, Nov. 15 in the District Clerk’s office, 50 Iroquois Drive, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration day will be held to register voters who are not currently registered voters for the special meeting and vote to be held Dec. 14, 2021.
Native Americans who are properly registered and residing on the Allegany Reservation in the Steamburg or Coldspring area, which is located outside the school district, or are enrolled members of the Seneca Nation are eligible to vote Dec. 14.