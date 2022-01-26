SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Public Library has completed an important step toward more independent operations following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the library and the city for fiscal transition.
The memorandum states both the city and library agree the library is “a separate education corporation chartered under New York law governed by and overseen by the library board.”
Although much of the library’s budget will still come from the city, this means the way those funds are used and handled will be decided by the library’s own board of trustees and treasurer. The city comptroller had traditionally been the library treasurer for many decades.
As for library employees, their payroll, health insurance and retirement will now go through the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System, a collection of 38 libraries that receive funding from New York state and work together to improve library services within the two counties.
Library Manager Jennifer Stickles said the idea for the transition came about a few years ago as a way to be more in line with the state’s Division of Library Development, which sets the guidance on how public libraries should be run and managed. Stickles said they began discussions with the DLD on how to begin the transition before the coronavirus pandemic, which ultimately stopped the process for over a year.
“What we’re doing is taking steps to make sure we’re in compliance with what that department of the state would like to see us be doing,” she explained. “That boils down to the trustees of the library being fiscally responsible for the library.”
However, the library still plans to present its budget to the Common Council each year during the budget prep sessions and then work with what funds the city gives the library. After that, Stickles said the decisions are up to the library trustees, something some city officials see as a bad decision.
“It pretty much keeps pulling the library away from the city, which is very sad,” said Mayor Sandra Magiera. “I really feel it’s going to hurt the city residents in the end, and I don’t want that.”
Magiera said she has attended the monthly library board meetings for about a year and has repeatedly tried to convince the board to reconsider because “there could be issues down the road.
“We don’t want to see the library close. We don’t want it to fail,” the mayor continued. “In the past year, I feel I’ve done what I could to resolve their issues but I really don’t know what the real reason why they want to do this.”
Stickles said being fully fiscally responsible under the DLD means the library has its own treasurer who is independent of the city and state. She said the treasurer is essentially a non-voting trustee who reports to the board and library manager.
“It is preferred that there’s a third-party person who plays that role,” Stickles said. “You can have the comptroller as your treasurer but it is preferred to be an independent individual who can step in and help manage the transactions between the city and the library.”
In New York state, public libraries are categorized as Association, Municipal, School District and Special District. Salamanca is one of the few municipal libraries left across the state after a majority have moved to school district systems — which means the school writes the checks — or association libraries — which are like memorial libraries.
“The DLD has been encouraging the municipal libraries to become a little bit more independent,” Stickles said. “The trustees are put in here by the mayor to fill this role, and if they don’t have access to all of the information because someone outside of the library manages the finances, they can’t be truly fiscally responsible.”
One of the city’s concerns going forward is the library’s bylaws saying the library board will hire new library managers while the city charter says the city council will approve new library managers, something Magiera said is a legal question the lawyers need to resolve.
Magiera said library employees were also sent reconfirmation letters since their pay and benefits would now go through the library system rather than the city.
“Some of those changes are good for the library,” Stickles said, “because it gives us a little bit more control over what kind of insurance policy our employees who work in this building want compared to what is best for the city as a whole.”
With the city council beginning the 2022-23 budget preparations, Magiera said it will be interesting to see what the library requests for their budget. She said for many years the library has not used all the funds budgeted for it, which she said is why it seems the city seems to cut its budget each year.
“They always have a surplus left over, so I’m not sure what (the council) will do this year,” the mayor said.
As for the day-to-day operations, Stickles said the public won’t see any changes from how the library has been run. She said the library has been working with the city to make the transition as smooth as possible so it won’t affect the patrons or employees.
“We’ll still have the same operating hours, we’ll still be offering books and programs and all the stuff we’ve traditionally been doing,” Stickles said. “It’s really all the behind-the-scenes stuff that has to take place.”
Stickles said the library still has an important relationship with the city because that’s where nearly all of the finances come from, so they will still be fiscally responsible to the city by providing monthly statements.
“Even though they’re not writing the checks anymore, they will still know how the money is being spent so they’re comfortable with the fact that they’ve given this money to us,” she said. “Ultimately, we’re still responsible to the taxpayers and the city to show we’re managing these funds properly.”