Salamanca kayak dock pieces recovered after swept down river

SALAMANCA — One of the city’s two new kayak launch docks in the Allegheny River was recently recovered by Salamanca fire and public works employees after being swept downstream earlier this winter.
On March 1, firefighters assisted a DPW crew with bringing pieces of the lost dock out of the river off a steep bank along Front Avenue across from the Hometown Rent To Own storefront.
“The docks were lost after the high water with the ice jams,” Fire Chief Tom Sturdevant told the Press Wednesday. “A few days later, that piece was found so we went down and assisted the DPW to hook it up so they could haul it up out of there.”
The recovered piece was the catwalk from the dock originally installed near the boat launch on Front Avenue at the end of Iroquois Drive.
“The bank was steep, so I sent the guys down there so they could use the ropes to go over the bank just to be safe,” Sturdevant said.
Although the catwalk was saved, Mayor Sandra Magiera said Friday there were still pieces of that dock missing. Fortunately, the rest of the pieces were located further downstream on Monday.
Youth Bureau Director Sandi Brundage, who helped the city acquire the docks as grant administrator, said the company which installed the docks recommended they stay in the water.
“Our plan is to rebuild,” she said Friday before the rest of the pieces were located.
In addition to the high water and ice, Brundage said a tree trunk or large limbs could have also knocked the dock and dislodged it from the bank.
“I walked that morning and I had this gut feeling that it would be gone, and I saw entire trees floating down the river,” she recalled. “It had been in the ice for a long time.”
Brundage said the poles for the docks are still in the riverbed, and crews removed the rest of the pieces from both the Front Avenue site and the launch upstream off Race Street behind the Holy Cross Club in the fall and stored them.
“We’ll be putting them back in some form this spring,” she added.
A successful kayaking program offered from a partnership between the city and Salamanca school district took place in 2021. Brundage said the opportunity for water safety instruction in the community is huge.
“We want to continue to partner with them and the Seneca Nation,” she added. “We appreciate everybody’s support on the project and we look forward to another good year on the river.”