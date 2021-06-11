Salamanca historical society honors founding members with award creation

SALAMANCA — The volunteer efforts of Roger and Frances Lord, two founders of the Salamanca Area Historical Society, are being memorialized by the creation of a service award in their honor.
The historical society board established the “Roger and Frances Lord Volunteer Service Award” at their last meeting, said James K. Griffith, Salamanca city historian.
“We were deeply saddened by the passing of Roger Lord last fall and are so grateful his wife, Fran, continues as an active board member,” he said.
The historical society received numerous memorial’s in Lord’s name, and the board considered several ideas to honor his memory.
“Our initial thoughts were to create some type of a memorial to Roger that would emphasize local history, but the board noted that this represented only part of the contributions that both Roger and Fran have made to the community,” Griffith said.
Historical society chair Tom Sharbaugh said this volunteers service award will be a cash award given annually to a deserving graduating senior boy or girl who best exemplifies the spirit of volunteerism.
“Whether it be working at the museum, bringing cheer to the nursing homes of visiting patients at the hospitals, Roger and Fran Lord set a standard of volunteer service that should be recognized, and we believe this award does just that,” he said.
The members of the Salamanca City Central School Board of Education approved the establishment of this award at its recent meeting. The first recipient will be chosen by the school in time for this month’s graduation.
For more information, call the historical society museum at (716) 945-2946.