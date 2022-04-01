SALAMANCA — The Salamanca High School Book Club held its second meeting March 29 with the motif of “out of this world” and guest speakers Zoomed in from the Martz-Kohl Observatory in Frewsburg.
Salamanca’s book club doesn’t focus on specific titles, like most book clubs, but a general motif that can be found in most books. To get more student engagement, participants read a book that somehow matches that motif.
From Martz-Kohl, presenters Tom Traub, Brian Ceci and John Anderson spoke about many “out of this world” topics such as black holes, imploding stars, UFOs, how we are all made of “star stuff” and how long it would take us to get to other places in space.
The club was also treated to a tour of the observatory and marveled at the two big telescopes, the outdoor classroom with a movable roof, the planetarium room and the control room where the images are taken.
Martz-Kohl is an amateur observatory with many volunteers who do this as a lifelong hobby. These three members and a few others were hands-on responsible for rebuilding the original telescope several years ago, and moving the Kohl telescope to the observatory in Frewsburg.
The book club enjoyed the presentation and were stunned with some of the facts presented. Participants were also intrigued with the beauty of many of the images that were taken right at the observatory. The general consensus was the need for a field trip to see the observatory in person.
The motif for the month of April, National Poetry Month, is “not prose” or not pro, as in not professional.