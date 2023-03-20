Salamanca fire

Crews battle a blaze on River Street in Salamanca Saturday morning. Fire officials reported Monday that no injuries were sustained and the fire is believed to be an accident.

 Photo provided

SALAMANCA — Multiple crews battled a fire in a home on River Street for several hours Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a call of a structure fire at 6:57 a.m. in a one-family residence at 143 River St., according to a Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher. The scene was not cleared until 12:39 p.m.

