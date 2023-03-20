SALAMANCA — Multiple crews battled a fire in a home on River Street for several hours Saturday morning.
Crews responded to a call of a structure fire at 6:57 a.m. in a one-family residence at 143 River St., according to a Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher. The scene was not cleared until 12:39 p.m.
Crews responded from Salamanca, Bradford, Pa., Seneca Nation, Great Valley, Kill Buck and Allegany, along with the Salamanca Police Department, Seneca Nation Marshalls and District 3 Coordinator.
The dispatcher could not confirm but did not believe there were any injuries as a result of the fire.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property, the structure is listed as being owned by Robert and Jamie Kennedy and is valued at $40,741.
No further information was available Sunday night.