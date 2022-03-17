Salamanca DECA places at NYS Conference

SALAMANCA — Members of the Salamanca DECA team were represented at the New York State DECA Conference.
Senior Alicia Fiske was awarded a medal for her first-place finish in the test portion of the Quickserve Restaurant Management Event.
Senior Tristan Duhan was awarded three medals in the Retail Merchandising event. He placed first in his second role play and fourth in his testing event. Tristan received third place in overall competition for the Retail Merchandising category.
Fiske and Kendell Valvo were accepted into the DECA Honor Society.
Seniors Riley Brown, Valvo and 8th grader Sophia Hodara also represented the school at the DECA Conference.
Students also attended numerous workshops focusing on leadership marketing and management along with social media marketing.