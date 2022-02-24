SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Common Council unanimously approved its $11.76 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year during its regular meeting Wednesday, but not without expressed frustrations by members of the library board.
The city’s budget of $11,758,853 is up nearly 15% from the $10.23 million budget from 2021-22.
The council approved the budget with a 1% tax increase, resulting in an estimated $953,098 to be raised by taxes at a rate of $64.42 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Members of the Salamanca Public Library board of trustees were the only non-city employees who attended the public hearing on the budget held at the meeting’s start.
Longtime trustee Tim Baird said the city supplies most of the library’s funding. He claimed over the past eight years the library has lost nearly 50% of its financing.
“It’s been significant, and this current offering from the council to the library is more of the same,” he said. “I’m not angry about that, I’m frustrated.”
Baird said he ensures the community, and the council, that the library board is dedicated and they are working as hard as they can to mitigate the impact of the budget. He said they have the community’s interest in mind.
“We want to present a library that doesn’t disrupt all of our programming,” he said. “We want to support all of our employees, and we look at the safety of the community and our employees as paramount.”
Baird said the board is looking strenuously at how they can deal with the significant impact of continuing cuts to their budget.
“Everybody has been decreasing over the past years, and it’s only getting worse,” he added.
The library’s proposed budget for 2022-23 is about $243,000, a reduction of more than $70,000 from the previous year.
However, $95,275 for building repairs from New York state in 2021 were not included in the 2022 budget. Not including the building repairs, the library budget for salaries, equipment, materials and programming increased about $23,000.
The Common Council decided to reduce the city’s contribution to the library from $200,000 to $175,000, a 12.5% decrease.
Nan Miller, another library trustee, read a prepared statement in response to the council’s proposed library budget.
Miller said the board’s goal is to follow the laws set forth by the state for all libraries. She said the structure, policies and personnel adjustments are necessary to meet the ever-changing needs of the community, as is the case with any organization.
“It is an evolutionary and growing process that is needed,” she said. “We can, therefore, operate more efficiently, effectively and cooperatively for the benefit of our entire community.”
Miller said they want to shift the perception that the library is taking power away from the city. On the contrary, they have enlisted the Chautauqua Cattaraugus Library System director and a library law layer to help the trustees and the city through the process.
“We value our employees and the citizens of Salamanca and want to do the best possible job for them,” she told the Common Council. “You do not want to take away any services from the constituents that you represent.”
No council members had a response for the library board. No one else spoke during the public hearing.