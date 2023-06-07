OLEAN — “Service Above Self” is the motto of the Rotary Club. The Olean Rotary is hosting its second golf tournament on Aug. 14 at the Bartlett Country Club as a fundraiser for the club's Marjorie and Robert Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship.
Rotary is hoping that local businesses will assist them by being a Lunch Box, Dinner or Hole Sponsor; or donating an item for a prize.
The Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship is $500, in memory of the Schaumleffels, for any graduating senior of Olean, Portville, Archbishop Walsh or Allegany-Limestone who is an active member of the Rotary Interact Club. Applicants must include an essay about the meaning of "Service Above Self."
The Lunch Box sponsor fee is $750, the Dinner Sponsor fee is $1000, the Hole Sponsor fee is $200 and the Tee box sign sponsor fee is $100.
Make Checks Payable to Olean Rotary Club and for payments online contact Al Bernstein at alinolean@gmail.com by Aug. 1.
Rotary and its members have been a part of the fabric of the Olean-area community since 1928. Rotary’s current members patronize virtually all Olean-area businesses and have donated literally hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to many Olean-area causes and organizations.
For example, they have given mini grants to area teachers in Olean, Hinsdale and Allegany; given dictionaries to more than 300 area third graders; and served more than 300 dinners to veterans and the community. Last year, a Rotary matching grant was used to provide hygiene items to almost 100 people at the Olean Food Pantry. This year, they will be providing school and art supplies to children with Operation Warm Hearts.